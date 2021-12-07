QChi Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One QChi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,408.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QChi has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

