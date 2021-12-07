Qtum Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $411.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $11.36 or 0.00022176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,915,982 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

