QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

