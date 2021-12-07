Quant One Day Volume Reaches $55.92 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Quant coin can now be bought for $163.78 or 0.00324393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $55.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.38 or 0.01458490 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.