Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $20.71 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $107,747.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.45 or 0.08481707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00319918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00946806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00077606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00405009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00312341 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,464,335 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

