Quark Market Cap Hits $644,066.37 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $644,066.37 and $371.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,362,521 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

