QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and $7.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

