Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Barry M. Kitt Purchases 16,465 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 514,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,936. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

