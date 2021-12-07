Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,991.78 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 514,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,936. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,494 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

