Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,991.78 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 514,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,936. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
