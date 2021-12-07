Quiztok (QTCON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.13 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,535,867 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars.

