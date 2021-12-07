Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $950.87 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $950.87 million and $208.77 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

