Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Tops $44.58 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $44.58 million and $821,048.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.