Rally (RLY) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Rally has a total market cap of $956.28 million and $7.14 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,880,435 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.