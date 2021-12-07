Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 238,566 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $529.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

