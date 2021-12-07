Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.27

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 39459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

