Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $23.47. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RANI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

