Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $26,510.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPD traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. 294,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,930,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

