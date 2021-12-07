Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $71.87 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $8.73 or 0.00017287 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $678.04 million and approximately $71.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,706,921 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

