Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$41.00 Price Target

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) received a C$41.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

TSE CWB traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.50. 321,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.39.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

