Raymond James Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

DYNDF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

