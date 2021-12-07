RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.35. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

