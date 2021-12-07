RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 237.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

ROLL stock opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

