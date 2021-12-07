Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 1.8%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 7,761,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,274,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

