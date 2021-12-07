REAL Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $341,710.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

