Realio Network (RIO) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $767,563.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

