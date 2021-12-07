Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

