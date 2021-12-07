Receive Access Ecosystem 1-Day Volume Tops $89,122.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $89,122.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00332895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $750.34 or 0.01478859 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

