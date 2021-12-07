Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nerdwallet (NRDS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) recently:

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nerdwallet is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NRDS stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Nerdwallet Inc has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Get Nerdwallet Inc alerts:

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.