Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.83 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.69

Recruiter.com Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recruiter.com Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 332 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Recruiter.com Group Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Summary

Recruiter.com Group competitors beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

