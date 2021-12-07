Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,495.31 or 0.99439460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00855851 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

