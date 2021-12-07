RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KUT. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

CVE KUT opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$78.18 million and a PE ratio of -61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

