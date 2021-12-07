Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 65,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwood Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.