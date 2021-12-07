Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 48,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.