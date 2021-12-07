Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director Buys C$26,000.00 in Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,326,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,095.12.

REG stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.11. 116,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,699. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

