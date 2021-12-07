Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,429.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,429 ($32.21) and last traded at GBX 2,428 ($32.20), with a volume of 2576617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,379 ($31.55).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,540 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,325.64 ($30.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £46.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,263.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,106.91.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

