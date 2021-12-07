Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.06

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 11553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

