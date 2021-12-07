Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 109,168 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

