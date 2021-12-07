renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $790.97 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $790.97 million and $14.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $50,397.07 or 0.99732233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,695 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

