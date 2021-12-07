renDOGE Price Down 19.7% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $524,611.82 and $32,296.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.59 or 0.08440289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.33 or 1.00646421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00077208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002676 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

