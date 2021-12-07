Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – Symrise was given a new €137.00 ($153.93) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/30/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($155.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €132.50 ($148.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($155.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €136.00 ($152.81) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €132.50 ($148.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €122.00 ($137.08) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Symrise was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FRA:SY1 opened at €124.85 ($140.28) on Tuesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.82.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

