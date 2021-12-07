Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

