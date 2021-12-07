Reviewing First Acceptance (FACO) & The Competition

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Acceptance to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 14.00 First Acceptance Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.93

First Acceptance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% First Acceptance Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 672 2981 2662 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given First Acceptance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Acceptance rivals beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

