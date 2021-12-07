Reviewing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -78.72% -51.38%

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 464.97%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.46%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 49.84 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -1.97 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($2.62) -2.65

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Poseida Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

