Revomon 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.30 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Revomon has a market cap of $22.29 million and $3.30 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

