Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($123.60) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.91 ($126.86).

Shares of RHM stock traded up €1.30 ($1.46) on Tuesday, reaching €81.30 ($91.35). 111,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($105.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.25.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

