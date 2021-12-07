Richard A. Connell Acquires 1,320 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,139 ($28.36) per share, for a total transaction of £28,234.80 ($37,441.72).

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,404.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,356.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.86. CVS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,336 ($17.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.59).

Get CVS Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

CVSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.46) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.