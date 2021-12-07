Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 547,087 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29.

NYSE APH traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

