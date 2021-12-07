Richard J. Simoncic Sells 2,500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 4,042,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

