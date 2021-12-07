RichQUACK.com Market Cap Hits $127.16 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $127.16 million and $7.57 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com's official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

