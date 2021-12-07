RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Cap of $15.78 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

